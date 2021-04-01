Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 13,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,564. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.54. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

