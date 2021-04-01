Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.