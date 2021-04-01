SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

