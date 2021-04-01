Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.0 days.

Shares of SQNXF stock remained flat at $$57.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. Square Enix has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $69.00.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $774.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQNXF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.