Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,322 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

