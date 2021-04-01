Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 99,097 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.34% of Hawaiian worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

