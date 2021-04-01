Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,030,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,965,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Company Profile

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

