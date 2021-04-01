Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

