Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,674,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,347,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $8,428,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

