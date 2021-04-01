Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

