Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

