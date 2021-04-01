Stacy Siegal Sells 3,699 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stacy Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,179,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

