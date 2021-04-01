STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of STAG Industrial worth $56,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

