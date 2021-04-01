Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAGKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

