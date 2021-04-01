STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.36 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $208,362.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

