Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.