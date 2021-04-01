Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

