Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $214,844,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

