Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 59,648 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 265.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.