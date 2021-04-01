Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,655,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,954,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.