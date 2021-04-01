Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sportsman’s Warehouse Call Options (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,228,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 775,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

