Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.28.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $738.94 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

