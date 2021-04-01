Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Creative Planning lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,616,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

