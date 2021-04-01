Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

