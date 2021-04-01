Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $553,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $131.14 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

