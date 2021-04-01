Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $692,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

