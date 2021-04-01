Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 17,602 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $326.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.