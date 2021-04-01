Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44.37 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $73.91 or 0.00125125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded flat against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $191.00 million and $44.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

