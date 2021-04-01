Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,101.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $26,101.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00643659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025983 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

