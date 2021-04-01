Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SUTNY stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.