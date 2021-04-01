SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,527 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 154,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of UTHR opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

