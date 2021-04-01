SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

