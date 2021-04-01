SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

