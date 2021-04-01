SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

