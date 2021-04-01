Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $350.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.50 million and the highest is $355.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 1,440,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

