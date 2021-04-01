Swarm City 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,669.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $672,495.21 and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 116.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.