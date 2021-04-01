Swerve Price Reaches $1.55 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,219,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,518,353 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.