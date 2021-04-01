Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SZLMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

