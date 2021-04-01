Sylebra Capital Ltd Makes New $12.93 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 760,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,000. Yatsen accounts for about 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $75,007,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $41,038,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $34,074,000.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

