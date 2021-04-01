Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

