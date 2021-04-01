Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

RF stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

