Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $5.66 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. DISH Network accounts for 5.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

