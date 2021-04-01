Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

TRHC stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

