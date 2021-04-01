Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK stock opened at €12.90 ($15.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.73. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €6.41 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.20 ($15.53).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

