Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $390,726.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

