TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANDHF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

ANDHF opened at $29.13 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

