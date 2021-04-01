TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.