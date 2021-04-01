Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 21,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 121,177 shares.The stock last traded at $12.34 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $573.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

