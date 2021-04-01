Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.56

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.56 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.44). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.47), with a volume of 435,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The stock has a market cap of £208.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.56.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

