Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.